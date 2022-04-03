ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Double-double against Bulls

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lowry ended Saturday's 127-109 win over the Bulls with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
KESQ

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers’ 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter. He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Harden 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Lowry's Statue Spotted In Toronto Ahead Of Raptors Game Vs. Miami Heat: "The Greatest Raptor Of All-Time"

Kyle Lowry is incredibly beloved in Toronto. While he wasn't rafted by the city, he did make his mark in the NBA as the starting point guard of the team for over half a decade. Lowry helped the Raptors become perennial contenders in the East alongside DeMar DeRozan. Ultimately, Lowry was on the team when they won the 2019 Championship with Kawhi Leonard on the squad.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Toronto Raptors: Most favorable first-round matchups in 2022 NBA Playoffs, ranked

After experiencing an unprecedented and unique situation of playing all their home games in Tampa, Florida, the Toronto Raptors are back in Canada and proving once again that they are part of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing their leader Kyle Lowry in the offseason, Fred VanVleet has raised himself to All-Star status along with Pascal Siakam stamping himself to a possible All-NBA slot once again.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks outlast Nets 122-115 despite record-setting performance by Kevin Durant

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday with quite a bit on the line in regards to the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Hawks were able to notch the victory, triumphing over the Nets by a score of 122-115. Atlanta now sits alone as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with the win, while the Nets are locked into the Play-In (cannot finish above No. 7 in the East).
NBA

