ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424oOW_0ey3jPI100

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Police#Downtown Sacramento#Ap
AFP

At least six dead in California shooting

Six people were shot and killed Sunday in California, with 12 more injured in the latest mass casualty event to spark calls in the United States for new actions to combat gun violence. The mass casualty shooting is the latest in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2nd Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Mass Shooting That Killed 6, Wounded 12

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

State senator’s home hit by gunfire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Shots were fired near the home of a state senator in Connecticut, with several bullets hitting the house. State Sen. Gary Winfield (D) shared on Facebook that there were a couple of bullet holes in the house, but everyone inside the house was unharmed. “The younger kids didn’t really know […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man killed during motorcycle crash in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Naugatuck on Sunday morning. Police said shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Prospect Street (Route 68) for the report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle. Police determined that 26-year-old John Johnson Jr. was driving his Harley Davidson westbound […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy