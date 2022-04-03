ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Honors James Baldwin in “To Awaken the Sleeper”

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — “So be it. We cannot awaken [the] sleeper, and God knows we have tried.” Those powerful words embody the spirit of the LPO’s dynamic piece “To Awaken the Sleeper” premiering Thursday, April 21, during their Shostakovich 9 Orpheum Session at the Orpheum...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestra Music#Lpo#The Orpheum Theater
