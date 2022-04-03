Great Sunday but storms are just around the corner

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Great forecast today with more sunshine and warmer temperatures, expect highs today to reach the middle 70s with a few nearing 80 degrees. Copy and paste this forecast as we start the work week, Monday will feature a cool start but will warm up quickly to near 80 with sun during the afternoon.

We will likely see two rounds of storms this week, one on Tuesday and one on Wednesday. We are WEATHER AWARE Tuesday and Wednesday because of this.

Tuesday : Watching a warm front lift north through the late morning into the afternoon. A line of storms will track east with the chance for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain will also be a factor with rainfall totals ranging from 1-2 inches, this will need to be watched closely.

Wednesday : Tracking a chance for storms during the late afternoon/evening into early Thursday morning. These storms will be along the actual cold front. A few questions remain about if and how many storms will form and how strong they may be, we do know that if anything can for it looks to be strong/severe and will need to be watched.

