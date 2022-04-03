ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Reports: Publix ending free prescription program on June 1

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9HoE_0ey3fzRX00

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is ending a program that allows customers access to some prescription drugs for free, according to published reports.

The supermarket giant, whose headquarters are based in Lakeland, Florida, has 1,297 stores across seven states according to its website, will end its program on June 1, according to reporters from The Ledger of Lakeland and the West Orlando News. At least 1,200 of the stores have pharmacies, the Ledger reported.

“While we are no longer offering medications for free, many will still be available at Publix Pharmacy at little to no out-of-pocket cost with most insurance plans,” a Publix flyer obtained by West Orlando News reads.

A Publix pharmacist in the southwest Florida city of Lehigh Acres confirmed the news to WINK-TV.

The free prescriptions include medications used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetes, according to WFOR-TV.

The program allows consumers to obtain antibiotics including amoxicillin, ampicillin, SMZ-TMP and penicillin VK, according to Supermarket News. Prescriptions were also filled for high blood pressure and diabetes, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The free prescription program began in 2007, according to the newspaper. In 2020, Publix announced it had filled 100 million prescriptions under the program, WTVJ-TV reported.

Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, did not respond to an email asking about the program, The Ledger reported.

Publix has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters during the pandemic, according to the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRMG and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Allrecipes.com

10+ Perks of Being a Publix Shopper

If you're a regular Publix shopper, you probably already know many of the benefits to frequenting the store, from buy-one-get-one deals to free cookies at the bakery. However, if you're not familiar with the Florida-based supermarket, you may soon find your car turning in the store's direction after you read this list of perks of being a Publix shopper.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Publix goes green in service to community

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to reduce waste and protect natural resources, more than 6,200 Publix associates will be involved in cleaning up the environment this week. It’s part of the company’s Publix Serves initiative. “Our spring Publix Serves initiative focuses on extending our commitment...
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Thousands of Walmart customers have credit card details stolen as experts reveal how to spot devices stealing your info

THOUSANDS of Walmart shoppers across four states have had their credit card information stolen by skimming devices, according to police. Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu and a third unidentified suspect are accused of putting credit card skimmer “overlays” on credit card machines in multiple Walmart stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
Lakeland, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Insurance Plans#Prescriptions#The West Orlando News#Ledger#Publix Pharmacy#Wfor Tv#Paulnutcher#Vk#Supermarket News#The Sun Sentinel
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Most Profitable Items For Grocery Stores Might Surprise You

Grocery stores have taken a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Supermarket News reported that according to a poll conducted by the marketing firm Acosta, 30% of consumers say they frequent their local grocery stores less and less and opt instead for options like food delivery and online pickup services to obtain their groceries. Acosta's executive vice president of business intelligence, Colin Stewart, suspects these changes in food shopping could be permanent, even post-pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers in Q1

March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would fill roles at its stores, clubs,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NJ.com

Does Walmart have any promo codes today?

Walmart is a top choice among discount stores. The big-box retailer is known for its constant sales across all categories, but can you snag a good deal today?. No, but the retail giant is constantly holding massive savings. Is Walmart offering any deals?. Yes. Shop everything on sale here. Are...
RETAIL
CNBC

How Walmart thwarted $4 million in elder gift card scams

Technology developed by Walmart helped the retail giant identify and freeze nearly $4 million in gift cards that had been bought by thousands of primarily elderly victims at the direction of con artists who duped them. The U.S. Department of Justice, after being notified by Walmart, recently seized that money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebMD

Walmart to Stop Selling Cigarettes in Some Stores

March 29, 2022 -- Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is ending cigarette sales in some of its 4,700 U.S. stores after years of debate among the company’s leadership, The Wall Street Journal reports. Cigarettes will be removed from some stores in Arkansas, California, Florida, and New Mexico, people...
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

How to get groceries without using much gas

Soaring inflation doesn't only affect what consumers buy; it also dictates where they shop. As gas prices spike, some habits learned during the pandemic, including limited trips to the grocery store, are set to make a comeback. This time it won't be to protect health but to save money. The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy