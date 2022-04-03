ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Just horrific’: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WvzU_0ey3fhnh00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Update 4:28 p.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police said they recovered “at least one firearm” at the scene of the shooting but did not release any details, The Sacramento Bee reported. The number of people injured in the shooting was revised upward to 12, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

Update 1:11 p.m. EDT April 3: Authorities are not sure whether there was a lone gunman or multiple shooters, KCRA-TV reported. Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester said her department was asking for assistance from anyone who might have videos or photographs that might provide leads in apprehending the responsible parties.

“This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” Lester said during a news conference.

Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. PDT, to contact police. They have also created a QR code for people to share related video.

Police have set up an information center has also been set up at City Hall, for relatives, The Sacramento Bee reported. In a tweet, the department set up a portal for people to submit videos.

11:58 a.m. EDT April 3: California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the “horrendous act” of gun violence after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence,” Newsom said in a statement released through his office. “We cannot continue to let gun violence be the new normal.”

Update 10:06 a.m. EST April 3: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that “words can’t express” his grief over the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” Steinberg tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.”

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police confirmed that six people were killed during the shooting and that 10 people were hospitalized.

“We now have confirmed that we had six people killed ... an additional 10 people were transported or self-transported to area hospitals,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference. “So we are asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information that you can to help us solve this.”

Update 8:54 a.m. EDT April 3: Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background, according to The Associated Press.

Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth said he arrived in the area at about 2:30 a.m. PDT and found a “chaotic” scene, KXTV reported.

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius told the television station. “It was just horrific.”

“Another shooting. More lives lost. The national gun violence epidemic has hit our community -- again,” Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela tweeted.

Update 8:13 a.m. EDT April 3: According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found at least 15 shooting victims, including six who were fatally shot.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which contains restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden 1 Center, the home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Original report: According to the Sacramento Police Department, the conditions of the victims are unknown, The Associated Press reported.

Police provided few details about the shooting but tweeted that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

The shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton told CNN.

There was no official indication of how many people were shot or whether there were any fatalities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sacramento Kings#Police#Downtown Sacramento#The Sacramento Bee#Kcra Tv
News Channel 25

GoFundMe started for cousins fatally shot Saturday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help cover the funeral expenses for the two children fatally shot this weekend in Killeen. "A home of domestic violence is no home for anyone," wrote Eingrett Davis, the fundraiser's organizer and friend of the family. "The sudden, senseless killing...
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Florida landfill worker crushed to death after colleague in bulldozer accidentally runs over port-a-potty

A father-of-three in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy