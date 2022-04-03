‘Just horrific’: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six people were killed and 12 others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

Update 4:28 p.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police said they recovered “at least one firearm” at the scene of the shooting but did not release any details, The Sacramento Bee reported. The number of people injured in the shooting was revised upward to 12, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department.

Update 1:11 p.m. EDT April 3: Authorities are not sure whether there was a lone gunman or multiple shooters, KCRA-TV reported. Sacramento police Chief Kathy Lester said her department was asking for assistance from anyone who might have videos or photographs that might provide leads in apprehending the responsible parties.

“This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” Lester said during a news conference.

Lester issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. PDT, to contact police. They have also created a QR code for people to share related video.

Police have set up an information center has also been set up at City Hall, for relatives, The Sacramento Bee reported. In a tweet, the department set up a portal for people to submit videos.

11:58 a.m. EDT April 3: California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the “horrendous act” of gun violence after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

“Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence,” Newsom said in a statement released through his office. “We cannot continue to let gun violence be the new normal.”

Update 10:06 a.m. EST April 3: Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said that “words can’t express” his grief over the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” Steinberg tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.”

Update 9:40 a.m. EDT April 3: Sacramento police confirmed that six people were killed during the shooting and that 10 people were hospitalized.

“We now have confirmed that we had six people killed ... an additional 10 people were transported or self-transported to area hospitals,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters during a news conference. “So we are asking for the public’s help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information that you can to help us solve this.”

Update 8:54 a.m. EDT April 3: Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background, according to The Associated Press.

Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth said he arrived in the area at about 2:30 a.m. PDT and found a “chaotic” scene, KXTV reported.

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening, people distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius told the television station. “It was just horrific.”

“Another shooting. More lives lost. The national gun violence epidemic has hit our community -- again,” Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela tweeted.

Update 8:13 a.m. EDT April 3: According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, officers found at least 15 shooting victims, including six who were fatally shot.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which contains restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden 1 Center, the home of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Original report: According to the Sacramento Police Department, the conditions of the victims are unknown, The Associated Press reported.

Police provided few details about the shooting but tweeted that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

The shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J streets, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton told CNN.

There was no official indication of how many people were shot or whether there were any fatalities.

©2022 Cox Media Group