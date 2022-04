GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trenton baseball team scored a pair of first inning runs and added a key insurance tally in the top of the sixth to beat St. Francis, 4-1 on Friday. The Tigers collected their third straight victory and reached 7-5 for the season. The Wolves dropped to 6-5. Colby Wilson struck for an RBI single in the top of the first for the Tigers, extending their lead to 2-0. Trenton tacked on run number three on a wild pitch later in the game.

TRENTON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO