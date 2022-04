Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!

