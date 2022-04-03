ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

montanarightnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say 6...

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They said there was no indication that he was involved in the confrontation. Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Bridgeport, police say

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night. Authorities say officers responded to the shooting on Stratford Avenue around 11:38 p.m. They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, police say. Police say Fredrick Shelby, 43, was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after two people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting. According to police, two males were shot in the 2800 block of Cusseta Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say both victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Other details surrounding...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox40jackson.com

Chicago shooting leaves at least 7 people seriously hurt, police say

At least seven people were seriously injured Sunday following a shooting in South Chicago, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. when two cars drove by a group of people who were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
Kat Kountry 105

Convicted Killer From Minnesota Killed in Colorado Police Chase

A convicted murderer from Minnesota wanted for a parole violation was killed in a crash while being pursued by state troopers in Colorado. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the deadly incident occurred last Thursday in northern Colorado. The Wyoming newspaper reported the 66-year-old Minnesota man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a drainage ditch during a chase that began in Wyoming before entering Colorado with speeds approaching 120 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery Police say one dead, one critically injured in Friday afternoon shooting

A man was killed on Lower Wetumpka Road, according to Montgomery Police spokesperson Captain Saba Coleman. Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting call on the 2700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road at around 5 p.m. Police found a man dead at the scene. Another man was transported to a local hospital for a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Coleman.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in southern Indiana murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
KTSM

EPFD, EPPD team up on Arson arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after an arrest for arson in Northeast El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) officials, on that Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 pm, their crews responded to a fire in the alley behind the 8900 Block of Roberts drive. Fire crews quickly contained […]
EL PASO, TX
NBC Sports

Kerr: Government must show 'guts' after Sacramento mass shooting

All the Warriors and Kings wanted from their Sunday night was a basketball game at Golden 1 Center that would entertain fans and conclude without injuries. A reasonable ask, right? But life and death in America has a way of intruding. For early Sunday morning, a couple blocks away from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy