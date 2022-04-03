ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

 2 days ago

Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a "large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

