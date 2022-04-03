ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors Helping Neighbors celebrates, seeks volunteers

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
Buckham West’s Commons Room will be filled Wednesday with Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteers and with community members interested in learning more about services and volunteer opportunities.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) in Rice County is hosting an open house and volunteer appreciation event in celebration of National Volunteer Month .

Family Service Rochester’s NHN program provides chore services to people who are over 60 years old or have a disability. The program aims to help them live independently in their home.

Anne Pleskonko, longtime Faribault resident, was hired by Family Services Rochester earlier this year to assist with the NHN program in Rice County as a senior service coordinator.

Pleskonko’s office is located at Buckham West. She sees the open house as a way to not only show appreciation to volunteers, but also to Buckham West staff and board members.

Buckham West Director Mona Kaiser and board members “give the program credibility because they are backing it,” Pleskonko said. “I’m available for the community and those that attend events and programs at Buckham West.”

Pleskonko said the open house is also an opportunity for community members to learn more about NHN and the nonprofit organization that runs it.

“I took this job knowing Family Service Rochester has been going for over 50 years,” Pleskonko said. “They know what they are doing, and this is a good place to be.”

‘It gives me something to do’

Faribault resident Rolf Haaland is one of many volunteers who help ensure the program is successful in Rice County.

Fully retired now, Haaland said he was eager to help since he has the extra time.

”Even if it’s just one thing, and even if I don’t get paid for it, shame on me if I can’t help somebody who needs help,” Haaland said. “Whether needing a ride or light mechanical work, it’s something I can do to help and pay it forward.”

Haaland started volunteering with NHN last month. He now helps a fellow retired construction worker remove snow from his Medford driveway. He has also given a woman rides to a beauty shop.

Haaland encourages other retirees to stay active through volunteering.

Family Service Rochester Volunteer Recruitment and Retention Specialist Jennell Loeffler said she works with a lot of volunteers who are retired and seeking a new sense of purpose.

“A lot of people want to help and give back to the community and realize when doing that they receive so much for themselves,” Loeffler said. “It gives them a sense of purpose and helps them feel fulfilled.”

Many volunteers, Loeffler said, do what they can now in hopes the same will be returned if they are ever unable to do something. In a small community like Faribault, Loeffler said it’s common for volunteers to recognize the names of those they are called to help.

“It really is neighbors lending a hand to neighbors,” Loeffler said.

Loeffler said volunteers are “definitely” vital to the NHN program’s success. Though some tasks, like bringing trash bins to the curb, seem small, they are tasks the older adult is unable to do on their own.

“Without volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do and reach the people we do,” Loeffler said. “Volunteers are very crucial.”

Additional volunteers are needed this spring.

A variety of chores include companionship visits, grocery shopping, housekeeping, yard work, lawn mowing, transportation and handy work projects inside and outside the home.

Consumers pay a fee for the service based on their income.

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

