ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUu8e_0ey3dYjc00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven months before he faces a critical test from voters in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is turning his focus to kitchen-table issues as he struggles to get credit for a recovering economy .

Since Biden took office last year, job growth has been vigorous and steady — as he told the country Friday after the March jobs report showed the addition of 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to a low 3.6%. But those same remarks were also tempered by his recognition that food and gas prices are too high and inflation is at its worst level in a generation.

For Biden, convincing Americans of the progress made in the economic recovery only serves as a salient reminder of how much further the country has to go.

“Our economy has gone from being on the mend, to being on the move,” Biden said, even as he acknowledged Americans are not ready for a victory lap. “I know that this job is not finished: We need to do more to get prices under control.”

At times, Biden’s bifurcated messaging — like the state of the economy itself — can seem like a jumble of contradictions. It leaves voters to piece together their own opinions — potentially to the president’s political peril.

Record wage gains of 5.6% over the past year, for example, run up against consumer prices that have risen at 7.9% annually. Biden’s announcement this past week of plans to release a million barrels of oil daily from the U.S. strategic reserve over the next six months was a recognition of the harm that inflation can have not just on the economy but his own policy ambitions.

The economic discontent is reflected in Biden’s standing in public opinion polls.

Roughly 7 in 10 people in the United States describe the economy as being in poor shape, while nearly two-thirds disapprove of Biden’s economic leadership, according to a March poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Administration officials and Biden allies happily point to the job creation data as a sign of accomplishment but they are also perturbed by the lingering economic malaise that threatens him with a historically inhospitable environment for a president’s party in a midterm year.

They have advised Biden to spotlight his work to bring down gas prices and forthcoming efforts to try to curtail an increase in food prices from the war raging in the world’s breadbasket of Ukraine.

It is not just the family budget he is targeting. Biden’s latest message to voters is that he can bring the nation’s finances under control too.

His annual budget request highlighted a $1 trillion decrease in the deficit over 10 years, an effort to claim the mantle of fiscal steward even as the reduction was driven by the expiration of COVID-19 relief programs that are no longer necessary and a new plan for a minimum tax on the nation’s billionaires.

“Responsible fiscal accountability is always a priority with voters,” said Democratic pollster John Anzalone, who advised Biden’s 2020 campaign. “I think people want fiscal accountability. And I don’t think that’s changed over the years.”

Biden aides also hope he can spend more time focusing on other ways that government is working to make concrete changes in peoples’ lives, with infrastructure investments and the improving economy.

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said Wednesday after meeting with Biden that his messaging over the past month has clearly targeted moderate voters.

The State of the Union was spot on in terms of what constituents in our districts, purple districts, are talking about right now,” she said outside the White House. She noted Biden’s pivot to addressing mental health issues after the pandemic, while also emphasizing that the president plans to run on infrastructure and job creation.

Voters have interpreted the pandemic, the recession, the burst of government spending, the swift recovery and the inflation that followed with a sense of pessimism.

The University of Michigan’s survey of consumer sentiment included a partisan breakdown of numbers that shows growing anxiety among the Democrats whom Biden needs to turn out in 2022. Democrats’ expectations for the economy have been dropping since July, while independents’ expectations for the economy are at the lowest level since 2008 when the country was mired in the Great Recession.

Oil and gasoline prices have been a driver of this skepticism. Crude oil prices started the year at roughly $76 a barrel, spiked to about $124 on March 8 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and appeared to settle just below $100 on Friday after Biden had announced the release from the reserves.

Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, called the market reaction to Biden’s release of petroleum “muted” and noted that “in the short term we are subject to the whims of outside developments like the Russian invasion.”

University of Michigan economist Justin Wolfers, whose work is separate from the sentiment survey, noted there is evidence that the public’s perception of inflation may be worse than actual inflation. That’s because gasoline, food and other items where prices are openly displayed are key drivers of higher prices, possibly giving inflation an outsize psychological impact.

Wolfers has done academic work on the impact oil prices have on gubernatorial elections, but he noted that historical comparisons might not work after the financial and cultural impact of a pandemic that has scrambled expectations.

“Were I Biden, I’d be using some version of a ‘better off than you were four years ago,’” Wolfers said. He said voters need to remember June 2020, when the world was gripped by the pandemic, the government was providing misleading information about the pandemic, the economy was terrible and “you also didn’t know whether you were going to die.”

“How do you feel now? That would be the argument,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Honest Joe Biden

Check out the weekly Global Insider podcast | Follow Ryan on Twitter. SHANGHAI IS IN COVID LOCKDOWN: China’s financial capital and by some accounts world’s most populous city is now home to 27 million people locked down, either in their homes, or within the city limits. Fourth vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Oil And Gas#Ap#Americans
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
Fox News

Kellyanne Conway: The Biden administration has a 'fact problem'

Former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway blasted the Biden administration, saying it has a "fact problem" on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday. President Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki are "playing the blaming game, name and shame nonsense of Washington. But it would rely on the American people believing it, and they've lost credibility," Conway said.
IMMIGRATION
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy