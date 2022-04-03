Woman Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In West Islip

122 Myrtle Ave. in West Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after a house fire broke out overnight on Long Island.

A 911 caller reported a fire in West Islip at 122 Myrtle Ave. at around 7:50 Saturday, April 2, Suffolk County Police said.

The adult woman, who was alone in the house, died in the fire, according to police. Her identity will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

