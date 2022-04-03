ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes on impressions after the WWE match!

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Financial World
Financial World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Rhodes ’appearance in the WWE was a long waited, and we finally got it. Rhodes won against Seth Rollins. He also revealed the reason “Long story short, the reason I got into this whole thing was to be like my dad,” Rhodes said, as quoted by...

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes React to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 Arrival

Cody Rhodes officially returned to the WWE on Saturday night by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. His arrival was quickly followed by two members of his famous family — his older brother Dustin and his wife Brandi. Dustin, who is still working in AEW, retweeted a clip of Rhodes nailing a Cody Cutter and wrote, "Get him brother. Love you."
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tennis World Usa

Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Major Announcement About WrestleMania 39

It’s a big one. WrestleMania 38 is half in the books and while there is so much left to be done, there is a lot to look forward to in the future. Just because 38 is almost over doesn’t mean that it is too late to start thinking about the next year’s edition, and WWE has already done just that. There is a trend continuing next year and your individual taste on it may vary widely.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Seth Rollins
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Edna's Stone Cold Steve Austin ends first night of WrestleMania 38; Bianca Belair, return of Cody Rhodes among other highlights

ARLINGTON — In the home of America’s team, more than 77,000 fans were inside AT&T Stadium on Saturday night for the first night of WrestleMania 38. A night that started with the always entertaining entrance of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs with Pat McAfee — former NFL punter and current WWE announcer — doing his signature dance on the announce desk and ended with Stone Cold Steve Austin, had many moments in between.
NFL
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE At WrestleMania 38, Defeats Seth Rollins

There's no smoke and mirrors here, Cody Rhodes is back in WWE. Seth Rollins waited, and waited, and waited for a WrestleMania opponent and Vince McMahon's choice did not disappoint this year. Cody Rhodes, complete with his AEW theme song and entrance, came to the ring and proceeded to pick up his first singles victory at WrestleMania in over a decade.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Believe Vince McMahon Had a Match at WrestleMania 38

WWE fans really can't believe Vince McMahon himself had a match at WrestleMania this year! The second night of the biggest WWE event of the year had a lot to live up to following all of the success and surprises of the first night, and it was immediately made clear that there were still plenty of surprises to be had. The match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory had been heating up in the last few weeks as McAfee had been coming to face to face with Vince himself, and all of that came to a head with a full-on match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Arn Anderson Says He And His Son Brock Are In Limbo Following Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Arn Anderson spoke on an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of Ask Arn Anything about his current status with AEW given the news that Cody Rhodes has left the company. Cody Rhodes made his WWE return in an unannounced match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 Saturday. Arn Anderson revealed what he and his son Brock do on a weekly basis with AEW and why Cody’s departure has left them in limbo.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
411mania.com

Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge’s Old NFL Live Outfit Going Viral

In the wake of Justin Bieber wearing a comically large suit to the Grammy’s last night, an old photo of ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is going viral. Rutledge’s colleague Mina Kimes shared the picture, which showed Rutledge on the set of NFL Live wearing an oversized coat. We’re not sure, but perhaps it belonged to one of her coworkers who used to play in the league.
NFL
Financial World

Ryan Katz: The news of Dusty Rhodes ’death shook me like none before

WWE Former NXT Associate Producer Ryan Katz spoke about his release from WWE on Handsome Genius Club Radio Show “I got a phone call that came during a time where I had a discussion with one of my bosses that seemed to go pretty well and then he went to go take a call and I went on with my day,” Katz recalled, as quoted by wrestlinginc.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw After WrestleMania

WrestleMania weekend was full of title defenses and on Saturday fans saw Dolph Ziggler retain the NXT Championship when he defeated Bron Breakker in the main event of NXT Stand & Deliver. Dolph Ziggler brought the gold to Monday Night Raw this week and he once again put the title...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Backstage At Wrestlemania, Notes From WWE Business Summit, WWE Selling Commemorative Chair

– PWInsider reports that Kurt Angle is backstage at Wrestlemania 38. He was interviewed for various WWE projects along with others this weekend. – PWInsider also reported that WWE held their Business Summit before Wrestlemania in Dallas. Stephanie McMahon was the host. The event highlighted WWE’s reach, digital and social media impressions and business partners. Johnny Knoxville, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were part of the presentation, with the latter two getting a ‘New Day Rocks’ chant.
WWE
Financial World

STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN AND CODY RHODES ARE BACK!

Here's what happened in WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 PPV held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Main Card:. Country music star Brantley Gilbert sang the anthem America The Beautiful. Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships:. The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) beat Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick...
WWE
Financial World

Financial World

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about Sports, Movies, Games, Gossip, Economy and Finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy