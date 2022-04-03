ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Is Counting Down to Her 50th Birthday with Intense Workouts

By Genesis Rivas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 17 Jennifer Garner will turn the big five-oh, and to celebrate, the actress has been counting down to the big day on her Instagram Stories with a series she's calling "50 before 50." Garner started the countdown 50 days before her birthday, and has recorded a photo or video...

