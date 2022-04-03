Lakeland Circle K Thief Sought By Polk County Sheriff

LAKELAND, FL. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes this suspect.

Around 8:00 p.m. on March 23, 2022, the man in this photo entered the Circle K store located at 2109 Memorial Blvd. W. in unincorporated Lakeland and stole several items.

He was wearing a camo shirt and left the store as a passenger in a blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detective Marshall at 863-577-1625 (Case #22-12488).

Or to remain anonymous contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)*

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone*

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .