Pasco County, FL

Pasco Deputies Search For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old Massiel Serrano

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 2 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Massiel Serrano, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Serrano is 5’6”, approx. 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Serrano was last seen around 1 p.m. on March 29 in the Sheldon Place area of New Port Richey. Serrano was last seen wearing a floral pattern dress.

If you have any information on Serrano’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Kimberly Lach
1d ago

A LOT OF TEENS RUNNING AWAY! PARENTS ?!! Do YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR KIDS ARE! I know where, MY 32 Y.O. Is and my 17 teen Y.O. AT ALL TIMES! Ridiculous!

