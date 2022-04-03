Pasco Deputies Search For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old Massiel Serrano

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Massiel Serrano, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Serrano is 5’6”, approx. 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Serrano was last seen around 1 p.m. on March 29 in the Sheldon Place area of New Port Richey. Serrano was last seen wearing a floral pattern dress.

If you have any information on Serrano’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

