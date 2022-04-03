Six dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

T he Sacramento Police Department says that "multiple victims" were left dead as a result of a shooting in the city Sunday morning.

Police Chief Kathy Lester said during a news conference that six people had been killed and 10 injured as a result of a shooting that had occurred at 2:00 a.m., according to the Associated Press . Officials are unclear as to how many suspects were involved in the shooting.

In response to the shooting, the SPD revealed that several streets were closed as officers continued to investigate the situation, according to a Twitter statement from the department.

"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information that you can to help us solve this," Lester said during the news conference.

ONE PENNSYLVANIA POLICE OFFICER DEAD AND TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHOOTING

"Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active," the SPD said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement in which he said that he was full of "shock & sadness," adding that Lester had made it a "top priority" to reduce the rising numbers related to gun violence in the city.

Police initially said there were at least 15 shooting victims, including six dead.

Information regarding the current conditions of the victims was not immediately released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Sacramento Police Department for a statement but did not receive a response.