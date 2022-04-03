ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Eviction Ban: Ban extended in California to help thousands

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, California decided it would extend the eviction ban across the state, helping to save thousands from becoming homeless. This is the fourth time the state has extended the eviction...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com

74K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Follow FingerLakes1.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
Fox5 KVVU

Tenant hit with $6,400 rent increase gets help from FOX5 viewer

3 suspects shot by Bureau of Land Management ranger, 1 killed. Days after parents, teachers met to discuss ongoing violence at school. Previously named Wet 'N' Wild the, Cowabunga is hiring 1k positions for summer. CROWN Act passes in US House, banning race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. Updated: 11...
LAS VEGAS, NV
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

The United States Supreme Court struck down a Biden administration moratorium on evictions last August. Only months later, 4.4 million residential renters across the country said they are “somewhat” or “very likely” to face evictions within two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see: the city where people cannot afford to rent a […]
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Want to Report Bad Batches of Drugs to Health Officials

Last year, Victoria’s state coroner recommended the state roll out a service that would allow users to check the content of their drugs and alert health officials to toxic batches. It came after three people were killed in 2017 by a toxic batch of drugs being sold as MDMA in Melbourne. Now, the Victorian Greens are trying to write something similar into law.
HEALTH
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy