California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento
News Channel 25
2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people have been killed and 12 injured in Sacramento in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city. The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and...
HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says JPSO is investigating a multiple-victim shooting incident Tuesday evening in Marrero. Deputies were reportedly dispatched to a report of gunshots near Ames Boulevard. As police were en route to the area, they say additional calls were received that advised of...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
Pop duo Aly & AJ were "caught in the crossfire" of a mass shooting that left six dead and injured 12 early Sunday morning. The sisters explained they were "distraught" after the shooting, but confirmed everyone in their touring group was ok in an update made via Twitter. "Distraught by...
HOUSTON, Texas — The FBI has charged nine Houston residents for allegedly laundering millions of dollars from multiple companies. Indicted on charges of having laundered almost $900,000 through a deceptive business email compromise (BEC) scam were:. Ashley Crespo, 27. David Alvarado, 21. Dayana Zaila Ramos, 32. Jerome Crawford, 25.
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died, another was taken to the hospital, and several northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway remain shut down as police investigate a shooting and a crash on the highway. The investigation stems from a shooting that occurred just north of Okeechobee Road in...
The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The team's home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as...
WACO, Texas — The US Marshal Lone Star Task Force stopped by a house down Hay Avenue in Waco around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They were serving a warrant for Waco resident Kevin Kirven when authorities say he started firing at them. For Kirven's neighbors, they said the night...
THE BUZZ — WILL ANGUISH TURN TO ACTION? Californians awoke Sunday morning to news of an all-too-familiar occurrence: A mass shooting, this time in downtown Sacramento. Six people had died and 12 were injured, as of this writing. The incident, which happened just a block away from the Capitol...
Comments / 0