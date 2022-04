Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and brother Donnie of 38 Special wrote a new song, “Sweet Florida,” for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, the Van Zant brothers said that DeSantis stands for everything that they believe in. “We got to thank Governor DeSantis for standing and believing for what he believes,” said Johnny Van Zant in an interview. “He’s been a great governor for us.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO