Montreal 4, Cincinnati 3

I'd call this one a bit of a head scratcher. During a game Sunday between the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks and the Laval Rocket, Laval would have a not-so-great first period, letting in three goals. You can see the video at the end of this article where it shows a Montreal jersey on the ice after the Canucks scored their third goal of the game late in the first. Laval is, of course, the Canadiens' AHL affiliate, so that part makes sense. That said Laval is second place in the AHL's North Division this season with a record of 31-23-3. On top of that, it's not like Abbotsford was absolutely crushing the Rocket in this game. The final score was 3-1, nowhere near out of the ordinary for a hockey game. I guess some fans just want to express their displeasure any chance they get.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO