Shreveport, LA

One dead following early morning house fire

By Alex Onken, Curtis Heyen
KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead and a family is without a home following an early morning fire Sunday, April 3. Dispatchers got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to the 8900 block of Melanie Lane...

