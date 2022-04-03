ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0hMd_0ey3X98W00
Virus Outbreak Germany File-File photo shows a 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. A-60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against Covid-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man's personal health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers' associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country's disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

___

This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT

87K+

Followers

98K+

Posts

28M+

Views

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Germany shuts down darknet platform specializing in drugs

BERLIN — (AP) — German investigators on Tuesday shut down a Russian-language darknet marketplace that they say specialized in drug dealing, seizing bitcoin worth 23 million euros ($25.3 million). Prosecutors in Frankfurt described the “Hydra Market” platform as the world's biggest illegal darknet marketplace. They said they seized...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Dpa
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Deadline

Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

Click here to read the full article. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted on Sunday. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mourned the death in a statement. “We lost a creator well known in Lithuania and in the whole world, who, until the very last moment, in spite of danger, worked in Russia-occupied Ukraine.” Kvedaravicius, 45, was...
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

American gun manufacturer sending thousands of AR-15s to Ukraine

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – As Kyiv, Ukraine, continues to be pummeled by Russian airstrikes, private businesses across America are sending weapons directly into the war zone. An American gun manufacturer is sending 2,500 piston driven, semi-automatic AR-15 style rifles to Kyiv, helping arm civilians who stayed in the country to fight against the Russians.
POLITICS
The Independent

Spain and Italy will not drop Covid travel restrictions before Easter

Even as dozens of European countries drop all Covid-related travel restrictions, and Spain and Italy have confirmed theirs will continue for at least a month.In Spain, the extension till 30 April - confirmed last Monday - means unvaccinated and partly vaccinated Britons still cannot visit the most popular European country for UK holidaymakers, except for “essential” reasons.Unvaccinated children aged 12-17 remain able to visit with a negative PCR test result when accompanying vaccinated adults, while those who have recovered within the past six months can show a valid proof of recovery letter to enter.Double vaccinated travellers who had their second...
TRAVEL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
87K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy