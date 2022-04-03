ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MDHHS calls for proposals to reduce juvenile system disparities

By Jim McKinney
whtc.com
 2 days ago

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The state Department of Health and Human Services is requesting proposals that would...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetrace.org

How Can Public Health Systems Help Reduce Gun Violence?

Calling health care systems to play a key role in gun violence reduction. In 2019, New York’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, launched a Center for Gun Violence Prevention that advocates for a public health strategy to combat gun violence and researches hospital-based violence intervention. That work includes a pilot program launched in 2020 to ask ER patients about gun access and identify those at a heightened risk of firearm injury in order to connect them with intervention specialists. In an op-ed for Scientific American, Northwell CEO Michael Dowling and Dr. Chethan Sathya, the center’s director, share insights from that study as they make the case for why more health care systems must get involved in hospital-based intervention. “Providers in our health system talk to patients who come into three of our hospitals about how to avoid gun injuries — the same way we talk to them about sugar intake, exercise, or motor vehicle safety,” they write. “We now talk to patients who have access to firearms about safe storage, provide them with gun locks and connect those at risk of gun violence with appropriate intervention services — like peer mentors, mental health support, job training programs, and more.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
95.3 MNC

MDHHS updates COVID guidance

The Michigan Health Department updated their COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidance on Thursday. Regardless of vaccination status, people with COVID symptoms or a positive test need to isolate, according to the department. But Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian says the state “has entered a post-surge recovery phase.”. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
TODAY.com

Jury handed case of 4 men charged in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

The case of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan’s governor is now in the hands of the jury. The jury will decide if the men are guilty of conspiracy, facing up to life in prison for plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, allegedly over COVID-19 restrictions. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for Saturday TODAY.April 2, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparities#Disparity#The State Department#Juvenile Justice#Mdhhs#Wkzo Am Fm
Huron Daily Tribune

Keep your marijuana at home

I was in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan, but maybe I was wrong. Let me be clear. I've never smoked marijuana. I've never eaten an edible. The closest I've ever been to being "high" was after breathing the air at an EMINEM concert at Ford Field. I also have zero plans to ever use marijuana, or any other drug for that matter, legal or illegal.
HURON COUNTY, MI
WVNews

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, partners launch program to reduce rural health disparities in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG — A group of organizations in Greenbrier County is working to provide services aimed at reducing disparities in health care access that result in, among other outcomes, higher rates of COVID-19 among rural populations. The work is a collaborative effort among the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
iheart.com

Metro Chamber Supports Proposed Ballot Measure to Reduce Homelessness

Listen: Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber,. The Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has announced its public support of a local proposed ballot measure to reduce homelessness in the region. The Emergency Temporary Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022 demands an immediate and urgent response from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cbs19news

Grant aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A $1 million grant has been awarded to Virginia Commonwealth University's Massey Cancer Center to study ways to reduce the disparity in lung cancer that affects Black residents. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the...
RICHMOND, VA
North Carolina Health News

The pandemic shines a light on just how many school-related infractions end with children in the juvenile justice system

As a former district court judge, state Rep. Marcia Morey has seen firsthand how children can get entangled in the state’s juvenile justice system. The path from school to the courtroom is similar for many kids, Morey said. They skip school, break the rules or act out in class, prompting a visit from the school resource officer. However, Morey says these are often children with learning disabilities or who come from “dire” home situations.
KIDS
qhubonews.com

Pa. lawmakers unveil bipartisan plans for juvenile justice system reform, standardize practices

Pa. lawmakers unveil bipartisan plans for juvenile justice system reform, standardize practices. Almost one year after a statewide panel released a final report on Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, a bipartisan pair of lawmakers have announced plans to improve outcomes for youth and communities. The Juvenile Justice Policy Act, announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County seeks infrastructure, ed disparity proposals for stimulus dollars

(The Center Square) – Spokane County will soon start advertising for proposed projects in two of six categories eligible for American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. Jeff Morris, community engagement and policy advisor, briefed Commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French about the status of plans to award the first $43 million of ARP dollars.
POLITICS
Reuters

White House launches national plan to address long COVID

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a national action plan to be developed by the U.S. health department to tackle the looming health crisis of long COVID, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long COVID, which arises months...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy