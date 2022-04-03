ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others are injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene. Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

FOX40

Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
CBS LA

Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting; 6 victims ID'd

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning which left six people dead and another 12 wounded. Sacramento police reported Monday that 26-year-old Dandre Martin was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. He is considered a "related suspect." He was booked for assault and illegal firearm possession. His connection with the shooting was unclear. CBSLA has learned that Martin has had run-ins with law enforcement in Riverside County, which included a misdemeanor guilty plea for domestic violence and served a year and a half in an Arizona prison for a series...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Teens arrested on suspicion of killing man in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two minors were arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in December.  The Rancho Cordova Police Department said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on the suspicion of shooting and killing 28-year-old Akieam Harris on Dec. 13, 2021.  Each suspect is facing a murder charge and is being held […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
blavity.com

Families Left Devastated After Mass Shooting In Sacramento

Several families are left heartbroken after losing their loved ones in a mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday. Some of the families spoke with reporters after receiving devastating news about their loved ones who died when gunfire erupted in downtown Sacramento around 2 a.m. One of the heartbroken families waited...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman left with gunshot wound to the face after a shooting in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police have launched an investigation after a woman was left with a gunshot wound to the face. According to a detective with the Lodi Police Department, officers received reports of a man with a gun near Central Avenue and Elm Street in Lodi Thursday around 3:14 p.m. Around the same time, police say they also received reports of a woman walking into Lodi Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.
LODI, CA
