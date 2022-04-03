MDHHS calls for proposals to reduce juvenile system disparities

Calling health care systems to play a key role in gun violence reduction. In 2019, New York’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, launched a Center for Gun Violence Prevention that advocates for a public health strategy to combat gun violence and researches hospital-based violence intervention. That work includes a pilot program launched in 2020 to ask ER patients about gun access and identify those at a heightened risk of firearm injury in order to connect them with intervention specialists. In an op-ed for Scientific American, Northwell CEO Michael Dowling and Dr. Chethan Sathya, the center’s director, share insights from that study as they make the case for why more health care systems must get involved in hospital-based intervention. “Providers in our health system talk to patients who come into three of our hospitals about how to avoid gun injuries — the same way we talk to them about sugar intake, exercise, or motor vehicle safety,” they write. “We now talk to patients who have access to firearms about safe storage, provide them with gun locks and connect those at risk of gun violence with appropriate intervention services — like peer mentors, mental health support, job training programs, and more.”

