Jury deliberations resume Monday in Whitmer kidnapping trial

Jury selection resumed on Tuesday in the trial of a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who could be a key witness for federal prosecutors.The federal judge presiding over former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson's trial in Washington, D.C., questioned prospective jurors for several hours on Monday, the first day of jury selection.Two other Capitol riot defendants already have been tried on federal charges arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. The first two trials both ended with convictions, although a judge acquitted one of those defendants of a disorderly...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO