Alykhan Velji’s latest renovation project will look familiar to anyone who grew up in (or knew a friend with) a house built in the mid-’90s. When the Calgary-based designer and principal of Aly Velji Designs and his colleague, Erika Keskitalo, first stepped inside the expansive home, the kitchen was a sea of granite countertops and sandy-white cabinets, while the mezzanine-like second-floor hallway featured a long stretch of railing. There was also way too much stone happening. “At the time, everyone wanted to use stone and it was everywhere, but I think they overdid it a bit,” says Velji, who was tasked by a family of five to bring the dated space up to speed, starting with the central spiral staircase.

