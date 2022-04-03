March Madness 2022: Updated NCAA tournament bracket, championship game schedule

Who’s in the mood for some Final Four action? Live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, No. 2 Villanova battles No. 1 Kansas on TBS!. It’s win or go home as four squads compete for two spots in Monday’s National Championship game! Four historic teams remain as Villanova and Kansas collide in the first of two must-see Final Four matchups. Jay Wright’s squad defeated Michigan and Houston in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four, while Kansas was victorious over No. 4 Providence and No. 10 Miami. Will the Jayhawks be playing on Monday, or can the Wildcats advance to their third title game in six years? We’re about to find out.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO