March Madness 2022: Updated NCAA tournament bracket, championship game schedule

 2 days ago
The national championship game is set. North Carolina beat Dule and Kansas topped Villanova in their Final Four games on Saturday,...

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
Kansas vs North Carolina odds: 2022 National Championship game picks, March Madness predictions from top model

Two historic programs collide on Monday night when the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9) face off against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 National Championship game. Kansas heads into this battle on a 10 game win streak, which includes an impressive 81-65 win over Villanova in the Final Four. North Carolina has won five straight games, outlasting Duke 81-77 on Saturday.
NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
Mattress Mack Riding Out $5.5M Bet in NCAA Title Game

Famed sports bettor and furniture magnate Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is at it again. Before the Final Four, Mack reportedly placed a total of $5.5 million in wagers — $3.3 million at Caesars Sportsbook and $2.2 million at Barstool Sportsbook — on Kansas to win the title at +190. The bets would net him $10.4 million if the Jayhawks win.
Kansas vs. Villanova Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch The Villanova-Kansas Game Online

Who’s in the mood for some Final Four action? Live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, No. 2 Villanova battles No. 1 Kansas on TBS!. It’s win or go home as four squads compete for two spots in Monday’s National Championship game! Four historic teams remain as Villanova and Kansas collide in the first of two must-see Final Four matchups. Jay Wright’s squad defeated Michigan and Houston in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four, while Kansas was victorious over No. 4 Providence and No. 10 Miami. Will the Jayhawks be playing on Monday, or can the Wildcats advance to their third title game in six years? We’re about to find out.
Western New York native to Ref Tonight’s NCAA Championship Game

The NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game is tonight, and there is a Western New York connection that you might not know about. Rochester native referee Jeff Anderson will be a part of the crew that is working tonight when the North Carolina Tarheels take on the Kansas Jayhawks for the National Championship. The game, which is scheduled tip-off at 9:20 pm, will mark the 5th time that Anderson has worked a National Championship.
