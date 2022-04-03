March Madness 2022: Updated NCAA tournament bracket, championship game schedule
The national championship game is set. North Carolina beat Dule and Kansas topped Villanova in their Final Four games on Saturday,...www.syracuse.com
The national championship game is set. North Carolina beat Dule and Kansas topped Villanova in their Final Four games on Saturday,...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0