Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL next season, but the legendary running back does plan to sign with a team. Gore told TheSFNiners over the weekend that he is planning to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to retire as a member of the team. He said the transaction will take place at some point this offseason. Gore may also take on a front office role in San Francisco.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO