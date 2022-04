And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…. Dramatic video caught by a bystander shows the moment when a St. Tammy Parish deputy was struck by a man fleeing in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. This incident further reinforces the image of modern Mopar muscle cars being the vehicle of choice for criminals across North America, particularly Hellcats. After all, they’re capable of outrunning the cops and apparently running them down.

