On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 9:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County is offering a class open to the public. Come join them and learn how to make this beautiful basket! This class is taught by Brenda Bryant, and has limited spaces available. There is a $30.00 non refundable registration fee. Registration can be completed at […]

ANNISTON, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO