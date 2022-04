Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned to watch out for scam emails, texts and calls which may offer a “refund” or demand unpaid tax.HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said people should be on guard, with more than 570,000 scams having been reported in the past year.It said that customers were at increased risk of falling victim at this time of year, with the self-assessment filing deadline having recently passed.HMRC gave customers an extra month to submit a completed tax return. Those filing by February 28 2022 avoided a late-filing penalty.People now have until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 DAYS AGO