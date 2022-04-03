ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO investigating drive-by shooting that left man with multiple injuries

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at 400 Century 21 Dr.

STORY: Police investigate shooting during domestic dispute between brothers on 103rd Street

At around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched and located a man with gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When questioned by police, the victim said he was walking in the area and was approached by a grey car. He said the driver then shot him multiple times before driving away.

Crime Scene and Violent Crimes detectives are conducting an investigation.

Persons with information regarding the incident are encouraged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Jacksonville, FL
