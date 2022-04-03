California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento
WTVR-TV
2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people have been killed and 12 injured in Sacramento in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city. The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says JPSO is investigating a multiple-victim shooting incident Tuesday evening in Marrero. Deputies were reportedly dispatched to a report of gunshots near Ames Boulevard. As police were en route to the area, they say additional calls were received that advised of...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead and another injured after a shooting early Sunday in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Police Department reported. It happened about 2:30 a.m. on South Virginia Street near Brinkby Avenue. Police arrived to find a person they described only as male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Despite medical assistance, he died at the scene, police said. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.
The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
Police say a 30-year-old man is dead and another 30-year-old man was injured Tuesday night following a shooting in the Bronx. The shooting happened near 281 East 161st St., according to police. Police say one of the victims was shot in the chest and the other in the leg. Both...
March 20 (UPI) — One person was killed and 24 others were injured in a shooting at a car show in southeastern Arkansas, police said Sunday. “One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 p.m. yesterday,” Arkansas State Police said in a statement.
THE BUZZ — WILL ANGUISH TURN TO ACTION? Californians awoke Sunday morning to news of an all-too-familiar occurrence: A mass shooting, this time in downtown Sacramento. Six people had died and 12 were injured, as of this writing. The incident, which happened just a block away from the Capitol...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have identified a man killed in a double shooting that also seriously injured a woman. Police say in a news release Tuesday that 59-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, of Des Moines, died in the late Sunday night shooting. Police have said officers and paramedics called to an area several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park found Gillom and a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals, where Gillom died early Monday morning. Police said the woman was hospitalized Monday in serious condition. Police did not give an update Tuesday on her condition. No arrests or suspects in the case have been reported.
