California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured in Sacramento

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting on Preferred Place in Dallas left one dead and another in serious condition, police said on Mar. 19.
Dallas Police said that at about 2:24 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100 block of Preferred Place.
When they arrived, officers found both victims, a 37-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, had been shot.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 57-year-old died from his injuries, and the 37-year-old victim remains in serious condition.
Police have not released any information on suspects or possible motives.
This is an active investigation that will be documented under case number 047908-2022.
