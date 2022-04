Bowen Byram is with the Colorado Avalanche in Pittsburgh, and he could soon return to the team’s lineup for the first time in nearly three months. On Tuesday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna talked about the boost that Bryam could provide the Avs if he can play at anywhere near the level he was playing at before his injury.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO