ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

On "Atlanta," Van partied for every Black woman exhausted with being overlooked

By Melanie McFarland
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZFqq_0ey3UHeM00

Our "Atlanta"-sponsored European safari stops in London this week, where Earn takes Darius, Alfred and Van to a house party thrown by white guys with more money than Jesus or Ye. These soiree-centered episodes produce some of the show's most incisive comedy; "Juneteenth" set that bar in the first season by flambéing the Black bourgeoisie's absurd class snobbery and assimilationist aspirations.

But "The Old Man and the Tree" is next level, in the way it recalls that previous installment while granting absolution to its greatest offenders. There's garish suburban McMansion wealth, and then there's the type that obscures its entrance with a decoy house, by requiring guests to traipse through a run-down horror to breach its inner sanctum.

Upon entering this .01 percenter's hyper-modernist lair, Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) and Earn (Donald Glover) become their own capsule of wealthy white colonialist tension.

Darius is ensnared into a white guilt melodrama resulting from a small misunderstanding with an Asian

"Black guys love Asian women," she blurts

woman at the party who mistakenly assumes he's hitting on her, when what he actually wants is for her to pass a bottle of gin. She nervously apologizes, explaining she gets approached by Black men a lot. "Black guys love Asian women," she blurts, and Darius sees no reason to take offense. A white savior idiot who overhears that remark disagrees, blowing up this miniature conversational faux pas between two people of color into an All Lives Matter war crime.

Alfred gets snagged by the reclusive host of this get-together, a guy called Fernando (Daniel Fathers). Alfred's already convinced he's found paradise – Fernando's hideaway has its own Nando's chicken joint, for crying out loud, and he's not even that Nando! He's a much wealthier Nando willing to pay for having its PERi-PERi sauce on demand, So when Fernando asks Alfred if he likes trees, Alfred thinks he's being invited to smoke a joint. Why not? He's Paper Boi, and this is heaven.

Instead, Fernando escorts his famous guest to the ancient tree around which he's built his hedonistic castle. The evening only plummets from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4hqv_0ey3UHeM00

Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield and Brian Tyree Henry in "Atlanta" (Oliver Upton/FX)Blissfully separate from this madness, thank goodness, is Van (Zazie Beetz). The latest "Atlanta" episodes find Van tagging along for Paper Boi's European tour to take some time for herself and figure out her place in the world. Hence, while her gala partners are being drawn into slow-boiling disasters, Van passes the evening unperturbed.

Earn brought her, Darius and Alfred to the party to do business with Will (Patrick Kennedy), a middle-aged clout chaser who has taken in, and been taken in by, a talent-free Black British kid posing an emerging hip-hop phenomenon.

Earn never formally introduces Van to Will, preferring to explain that she's with them as a friend, not an artist. In plainer English, that means she's not worth noticing.

Nobody's looking out for Van – not the hosts or other guests or even her boys, who flee the scene without her when events perilously spin out. Instead of lamenting that, Van takes another route, making invisibility her superpower.

Viewed from a post-"Slap" perspective, however, Van's part is the most liberating.

Taofik Kolade writes the absurd indignities Earn, Alfred and Darius endure in "The Old Man and the Tree" as the episode's starring plots. Viewed from a post-"Slap" perspective, however, Van's part is the most liberating. Beetz may have the fewest lines compared to her co-stars, frequently operating in the background, or captured in long shots. In a peak moment she's nearly obscured in darkness, positioned at the far right of a dark wide framed take.

Still, she pulls our attention by wordlessly owning Van's serenity in the thick this deranged bash.

While Earn agonizes over being loyal to his pal or allowing a young Black "self-taught multi-hyphenate" to continue conning free room and board out of rich white guys, Van simply and effortlessly just happens, observing chaos and creating it. She takes the glass of champagne offered to her on arrival, moseys over to a shelf full of small statues, each likely worth a small fortune, and indifferently pockets one. Later she wanders off to quietly contemplate her tycoon host's captive natural wonder, swaying gently as she appreciates the tree that Alfred could not.

When Earn finally catches up to her, she's standing by a pool and laughing through a conversation with a guy dressed like a boring hedge fund manager. Once the man excuses himself, Van locks eyes with Earn, flashes a coy grin and, without breaking her gaze, pushes a nearby server into the water. She breaks into easy, effervescent laughter. Two white women swimming see the whole thing and laugh too. Even the server laughs as he walks away, soaked to the skin.

If you can't appreciate the relief Van's mischief provides, perhaps you haven't been paying enough attention to her overall arc, or the overlooked perspectives behind last week's cascade of thinkpieces produced in the Oscars' aftershock. Although it might not seem like it, the scripted comedy and live tragedy have a few things in common.

As Earthlings everywhere anxiously worried about Will Smith's and Chris Rock's feelings, did you notice how few articles wondered how Jada Pinkett Smith is faring?

Mainly it's been Black women expressing concern for Pinkett Smith or the emotional state of any of the women whose names Smith invoked on Oscar night. Nearly everyone else inquired about her alopecia and stopped there. That lack of empathetic curiosity reaffirms the same dusty, damaging cliché about Black women's role in the Book of Life. Rich or poor, famous or invisible, we're presumed to serve the world with all our strength and accept we'll be forgotten in the acknowledgments section, even though the story could not have been written without us.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Throughout "Atlanta," this is what Van has meant to Earn, mainly as a matter of sharing the duty of raising their daughter Lottie. As a friend, Van has few peers. She has run herself ragged to bring home a paycheck while he pursued his dream to manage hip-hop artists. When he was broke, she showed up for him. When he's gotten into trouble, she's been there to bail him out.

They've even attended events on Van's home turf where Earn is the stranger, only for her to be introduced as Lottie's mom by her childhood friends.

Now that their circumstances are reversed in some ways, Earn still demonstrates a profound, genuine affection for Van that she recognizes without fully reciprocating. She's lived through far too many disappointments with her child's father, experienced too many times when he's failed to come through or has simply come up short, to comfortably rely on him for anything.

Earn has enough cash and clout as Alfred's manager to take care of Van. But he doesn't do in the way that counts at that party. Therefore she doesn't take him seriously when he professes to be worried about her.

"I can't have a vacation?" she says in response to his unease, and he agrees with her. He offers to pay for a place for her to stay, to give her money or to call her a car, and she declines. "I'm not Alfred," she says. "I'm OK." Then she rises from her seat to get another drink . . . and pushes another passer-by, this time a white female party guest, into the pool. Nobody laughs this second time around but, whatever. The Invisible Woman gets away with it, because who's really looking?

We may come to find out that Van isn't OK, that she has hit her psychological limit and is truly struggling. We've all been there. Finding that out would also make Earn, Darius and Alfred's thoughtless abandonment of her in London especially infuriating.

But when we catch up with Van after the boys bolted, she is posted up in a late-night Indian joint and

enjoying her own company, reading a magazine and long past caring. Her phone buzzes, and she turns it over to see who's calling. Predictably it's Earn, likely doing his very least to look out for her from a distance. She ignores his call, turning her device face down. Invisibility has its privileges.

New episodes of "Atlanta" air at 10 p.m. Thursdays on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu. Watch a trailer for the episode below, via YouTube.

Comments / 9

lola
2d ago

Blacks never will take fault there like there pres who will never take the blame

Reply
10
toc 12
2d ago

blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah Black black black black blah Blah blah blah Black blah Black blah Black blah blah blah Black blah blah

Reply
2
(((have some common sense)))
2d ago

Why, they seem to be partying pretty hard in south beach and destroying the city

Reply(1)
5
Salon
Salon

92K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

40M+

Views

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Jesus
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Chris Rock
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Black Women#Racism#European#Juneteenth#Asian
E! News

See Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Night at the 2022 Oscars

Watch: Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022. Forget King Richard—we want to talk about Queen Bey. Beyoncé was sitting front and center for the 2022 Oscars following her breathtaking performance of Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." And though she skipped the carpet, the singer's bright yellow gown ensured she claimed the spotlight inside.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
E! News

See All the Couples Who Turned the 2022 Oscars Into Date Night

Watch: Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!. Ahhh, love is in the air at the 94th Academy Awards. Celebrity couples including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer and so many more showed off swoon-worthy PDA on the Oscars red carpet. But one special duo we're keeping our eyes on is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
15K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy