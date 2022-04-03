ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli arrested for tampering with evidence: deputies

By Robert Pandolfino
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cwax_0ey3UATH00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) – Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend has been arrested in Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee where he is being held on the following charges:

  • Tampering with evidence
  • Giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation
  • Destruction of evidence

Spanevelo had not been named a suspect or charged with any crime prior to the arrest, but Carli’s family told WFLA Now’s JB Biunno on Friday that Cassie was worried about him and that the two were working through custody issues concerning their daughter.

“Cassie’s been telling me for the last two years that [Marcus] has been threatening her,” said Cassie’s brother Anthony Carli. “She’s always said, if anything happens to me, it’s him.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson called the disappearance of Carli “very concerning” as he revealed that investigators found her purse inside her car.

“There were things in the purse … we don’t think she would just up and leave,” Johnson said during a press conference. “Usually you don’t go four days without hearing from them, or them using a credit card, cell phone…so yeah, we’re concerned.”

Carli’s 4-year-old daughter is “safe,” according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, who says Alabama Child Services have recently gotten involved in the case.

Carli’s family says they want Cassie’s young daughter at home with them.

Carli is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has pierced ears, and a tattoo of a tribal mark on her lower back.

Anyone with information on Cassie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
