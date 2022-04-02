Boys Varsity Track finishes 3rd place at Tecumseh Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After leading the West Liberty University women’s team to victory in Saturday’s Tim Weaver Track & Field Invitational at the West Family Athletic Complex, Hilltopper veteran and Malvern High School graduate Kelsi Hulit has been honored as the Mountain East Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week.
Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
ASHLAND – Ashland High School hosted the first-ever Break The Ice Softball Tournament at Ashland High School on Saturday, April 2. Host Ashland High battled Framingham High in the tournament opener. The Flyers took the victory 5-2, under coach Casey Diana, in a shortened 90-minute game. In the end,...
Comments / 0