TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District is planning to begin a new project to restore two Chesapeake Bay Islands that have slowly been eroding away. “They’ve eroded over time due to climate change and just rough Chesapeake Bay wave energy,” said Trevor Cyran, Civil Works Project Manager for the Corps of Engineers. The Mid-Bay Island Project will rebuild James and Barren Islands, located off the coast of Dorchester County. It is expected to begin in September. The project will use material dredged up from the bottom of the Chesapeake Bay’s navigation channels that lead to the Port of Baltimore. “We...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 DAYS AGO