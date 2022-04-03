Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Leads team in shots

Caufield and Suzuki both led the team with seven goals, eight power play points and 44 shots in 15 games in March. They finished ahead of teammate Jake Allen. Caufield, who also won the honor in February, was selected first star of the game once (on March 13 in Philadelphia), second star twice (on March 15 against Arizona and on March 17 against Dallas) and third star once (on March 5 in Edmonton). In addition to his seven goals, the 21-year-old winger ranked second with eight assists and 15 points. He had two four-game point streaks and one three-game point streak during that span.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO