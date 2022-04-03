ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen: Leads team in shots

 2 days ago

Lehkonen had a team-high five shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins....

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on game-winner

Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Schmaltz set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 15 seconds left in the extra session. The helper gave Schmaltz six points in his last seven outings. He's at 48 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests, though linemate Clayton Keller (leg) is done for the year. That could lead to Schmaltz taking a step back on offense over the final month of the season, as the two forwards showed strong chemistry.
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five: Bruins Honor Nick Foligno, Defeat Blue Jackets

The Bruins honored Nick Foligno for his 1,000th career NHL game on Saturday. Erik Haula came up big for the Bruins, scoring what would become the game-winning goal late in the third period at TD Garden. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals between the second and third periods to earn a 5-2 victory. With the win over the Blue Jackets, the Bruins now have a 43-20-5 record this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Trade Deadline Additions Emil Heineman: Getting to Know

It is now official. Emil Heineman has signed his three-year entry-level contract (ELC) that will begin in the 2022-23 season. He will now travel to North America to finish the season by signing a professional try-out (PTO) to join the Montreal Canadiens’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket. Because he was on the Canadiens’ reserve list at the 2022 Trade Deadline, he is eligible to play with Laval in the AHL playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki earn Molson Cup for March

Caufield and Suzuki both led the team with seven goals, eight power play points and 44 shots in 15 games in March. They finished ahead of teammate Jake Allen. Caufield, who also won the honor in February, was selected first star of the game once (on March 13 in Philadelphia), second star twice (on March 15 against Arizona and on March 17 against Dallas) and third star once (on March 5 in Edmonton). In addition to his seven goals, the 21-year-old winger ranked second with eight assists and 15 points. He had two four-game point streaks and one three-game point streak during that span.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Price practices with Habs; Thompson’s breakout year

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Carey Price took part in a full practice with the Canadiens on Monday. Now we wait to see if he gets into a game before the end of the regular season. [Montreal Gazette]
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes in overtime

The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at the United Center on Sunday. 1. Jonathan Toews was honored before the game for hitting the 1,000-game milestone. It was a terrific ceremony all around, but the highlight of the night was when former alternate captains Marian Hossa, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp and Andrew Shaw made a surprise appearance. The crowd absolutely erupted. The four of them, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane presented Toews with a silver stick.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

