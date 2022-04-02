Girls Varsity Track finishes 4th place at Tecumseh Invitational

The Brookhaven High tennis team, coached by Stephanie Triplett and Maddie Hickman, captured the Region 5-5A tennis title this week in Natchez. The Panthers will host East Central High on April 4 for a first round playoff match. The match begins at 3 p.m. at Brookhill on Natchez. The winner will face either Long Beach or South Jones in the second round. All 12 players for BHS also move on to the MHSAA state individual tournament in Oxford on April 27-28.

