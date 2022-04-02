Girls Varsity Track finishes 4th place at Tecumseh Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After leading the West Liberty University women’s team to victory in Saturday’s Tim Weaver Track & Field Invitational at the West Family Athletic Complex, Hilltopper veteran and Malvern High School graduate Kelsi Hulit has been honored as the Mountain East Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week.
Last season, the Tri-Valley softball team won its first-ever state championship. The Bulldogs’ starting third baseman was Lexi Snyder, who was named Second-Team All-State at that position. This year, Snyder is a senior and looks to lead Tri-Valley to a repeat performance.
The Brookhaven High tennis team, coached by Stephanie Triplett and Maddie Hickman, captured the Region 5-5A tennis title this week in Natchez. The Panthers will host East Central High on April 4 for a first round playoff match. The match begins at 3 p.m. at Brookhill on Natchez. The winner will face either Long Beach or South Jones in the second round. All 12 players for BHS also move on to the MHSAA state individual tournament in Oxford on April 27-28.
SALEM – The Framingham High School indoor color guard completed its inaugural competition season with a third place finish at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) finals on Saturday at Salem High School. This was the first year the Flyers indoor color guard had competed at the NESBA...
