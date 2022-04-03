ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Promoted to second line

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Compher had one shot and two blocked shots over 14:50 of ice time in...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Good, Avalanche Just a Bit Better in 3-2 Loss

The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins confident after losing to NHL-leading Avalanche

Tangibly, the Penguins gained nothing from their 3-2 regulation road loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Intangibly, the Penguins professed they gained a boost of confidence with the result. Coupled with their 4-3 overtime road win against Minnesota Wild two days earlier, the Penguins...
NHL
theScore

Coyotes' Ritchie suspended 1 game for slashing Ducks' Shattenkirk

Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Ritchie has been suspended one game for slashing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during Friday's contest, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday. Right as time expired on the opening period of the Coyotes' 5-0 loss, Ritchie checked the veteran blue-liner into the boards, and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Lights lamp Sunday

Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Pietrangelo opened the scoring with a strong individual effort set up by Jack Eichel at 6:51 of the first period. It's been a good run lately for Pietrangelo, who has six goals and four helpers in his last 12 outings while continuing to play huge minutes. The defenseman is up to 40 points, 199 shots on net, 144 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: On four-game point streak

Karlsson recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. After an up-and-down season, Karlsson's enjoying a rare run of consistency with two goals and two assists during a four-game point streak. He had the secondary helper on Shea Theodore's game-winner Sunday. For the season, Karlsson's at 26 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in a second-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in Monday's win

Tarasenko scored a pair of goals on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Tarasenko had the game-winner with his second-period tally, and he added an insurance goal in the third. His line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich combined for eight points to pace the Blues' offense. With five goals and two helpers in his last seven contests, Tarasenko continues to be a steady scorer. He's over the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, and he's logged 25 goals, 36 assists, 194 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating in 62 outings this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Daily Faceoff Show: Bowen Byram is nearing a return for the Avalanche

Bowen Byram is with the Colorado Avalanche in Pittsburgh, and he could soon return to the team’s lineup for the first time in nearly three months. On Tuesday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna talked about the boost that Bryam could provide the Avs if he can play at anywhere near the level he was playing at before his injury.
NHL
FOX Sports

Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

