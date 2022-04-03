ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27...

www.cbssports.com

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns resting Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder for Sunday's OKC game

OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season. "I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
NBA Analysis Network

Latest Ben Simmons News Is Major Blow To Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets did a pretty good job maximizing their return ahead of the NBA trade deadline when they parted ways with James Harden. Seth Curry and Andre Drummond filled holes on the roster and two first-round picks are always nice to have. But, the centerpiece of that deal was Ben Simmons.
fantasypros.com

Trae Young nets 36 points to beat the Nets

Trae Young scored 36 points and dished out 10 assists in the 122-115 win over the Nets on Saturday. He shot 10-for-24 from the field including 4-for-9 from beyond the arc and connected down 12-for-14 from the line in 35 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. Young helped lead the Hawks to a...
FanSided

5 reasons the Brooklyn Nets can win 2022 NBA Championship

The Nets aren’t going to enter the NBA Playoffs with a high seed, but that doesn’t mean they can’t defy the odds and bring a title to fans in Brooklyn. Heading into the regular season, conventional wisdom believed James Harden and Kevin Durant would pilot the Nets to one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. It’s safe to say things haven’t gone according to plan for Steve Nash’s team.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
