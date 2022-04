The Houston Rockets (20-59) travel to play the Brooklyn Nets (40-38) in a cross-conference showdown on Tuesday evening. With the NBA playoffs quickly approaching, the Nets will need to pick it up as they are currently tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They have dropped two straight games, including a 122-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Houston, which is tied with the Magic for the league's worst record, has dropped four games in a row, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in its last contest.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO