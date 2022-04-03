ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say 6 dead,...

wtop.com

insideedition.com

1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They said there was no indication that he was involved in the confrontation. Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Independent

I-65 serial killer revealed decades after murder and rape spree using DNA technology

The serial killer who allegedly murdered and raped women along the I-65 corridor in the 1980s has been named as Harry Edward Greenwell, authorities said Tuesday.Law enforcement officials from several agencies, including the FBI and Indiana State Police, said they used “investigative genealogy” to identify the man.The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer,” is believed to have raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case had been unsolved for decades. Authorities had already drawn up a composite sketch of the suspect after another potential victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Police: Two injured in Sunday Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after two people were injured in a Sunday morning shooting. According to police, two males were shot in the 2800 block of Cusseta Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities say both victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Other details surrounding...
COLUMBUS, GA
fox40jackson.com

Chicago shooting leaves at least 7 people seriously hurt, police say

At least seven people were seriously injured Sunday following a shooting in South Chicago, according to authorities. The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. when two cars drove by a group of people who were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Police identify man found dead inside car in Suitland

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed inside a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Prince George’s County police said they were called to Suitland Road near Silver Hill Road at around 5:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. They found Demarcus Butler,...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Arrest made in stray-bullet killing of DC woman

A D.C. man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in Northeast in February. Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast, was arrested Friday by the Capital Region Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Pamela Thomas, D.C. police said at a news conference Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kat Kountry 105

Convicted Killer From Minnesota Killed in Colorado Police Chase

A convicted murderer from Minnesota wanted for a parole violation was killed in a crash while being pursued by state troopers in Colorado. According to the Casper Star-Tribune, the deadly incident occurred last Thursday in northern Colorado. The Wyoming newspaper reported the 66-year-old Minnesota man died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a drainage ditch during a chase that began in Wyoming before entering Colorado with speeds approaching 120 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTOP

Baltimore surgeon shot during attempted carjacking

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a Johns Hopkins surgeon during an attempted carjacking. Authorities say Madhu Subramanian was shot just after 7 a.m. Friday in northeast Baltimore while on his way to work at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. A spokeswoman for Johns...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Delaware man with nine DUI arrests picks up number 10

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — State police say a Delaware man has been arrested and charged drunken driving for the 10th time. Authorities say 54-year old Charles Smith of Millsboro was arrested Thursday morning after troopers responded to a report that a pickup had struck a fence and that the driver was trying to run away.
MILLSBORO, DE
WFXR

One teen dead, another injured after high-speed Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a high-speed crash in Danville killed a teenage driver and sent another teen to the hospital Monday night. The Danville Police Department says the single-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4 in the 600 block of Henry Street. According to the department, […]
DANVILLE, VA
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Suspect, victim identified in southern Indiana murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTOP

2 DC teens arrested in deadly shooting at Hyattsville mall

Two 16-year-olds from the District have been arrested and charged in the killing of a D.C. man inside the Mall at Prince George’s on East West Highway. Prince George’s County police believe Friday’s shooting that killed 22-year-old Daquan Dockery happened after a dispute between the three. Investigators...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
KTSM

EPFD, EPPD team up on Arson arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after an arrest for arson in Northeast El Paso. According to El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) officials, on that Tuesday, March 29 at 10:00 pm, their crews responded to a fire in the alley behind the 8900 Block of Roberts drive. Fire crews quickly contained […]
EL PASO, TX

