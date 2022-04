BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With planting season coming up soon, farmers have expressed concern about the costs of their inputs. While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that’s the price of seeds. The price of canola and soybean seeds haven’t seen record increases like other inputs have because the prices are more or less set each fall.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 14 DAYS AGO