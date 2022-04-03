Pedestrian hit by three vehicles, killed in crash on I-85 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash on I-85 that left one pedestrian dead Saturday night.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the incident happened on I-85N near Woodruff Road around 10:50 p.m.

A release from the GPD stated that the male pedestrian “was struck by at least one vehicle while on I-85 and was later pronounced deceased.”

The Collision Reconstruction Team responded and is also investigating the collision.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Roger Bailey, 49, of Saxon. He was hit by three vehicles while in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. The manner of death is accidental.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.